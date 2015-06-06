DUBLIN, Ohio June 6 Former U.S. Open champion Justin Rose forged into a share of the lead midway through the third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village on Saturday.

The Englishman was four under par through 12 holes to move to 13 under for the tournament, leaving him tied with compatriot Andy Sullivan (11 holes).

Earlier 14-time major champion Tiger Woods carded the worst round of his professional career, a disastrous 13-over 85, to balloon to 12-over and last place.

Swedish overnight leader David Lingmerth (10 holes) and Italian Francesco Molinari (12 holes) were tied third at 12 under with another former U.S. Open winner, American Jim Furyk, fifth at 11 under through 10 holes.

Rose, the 2010 Memorial champion, kick started his run with four birdies in his first seven holes and while he dropped a shot on the ninth, another birdie on the 11th kept him at the top of the pack.

Sullivan held the outright lead at 14-under through nine holes but dropped a shot on the 10th to fall back into a tie with Rose.

Woods' round marked just the third time in his professional career he has failed to break 80. He had an 81 in the 2002 British Open and an 82 earlier this year at the Phoenix Open.

The former world number one, who has slumped to 172nd in the global rankings, found water hazards four times.

As was the case over the opening two rounds, he struggled to find fairways, getting just seven of 14, leaving him with 16 of 42 over three rounds. (Editing by Gene Cherry)