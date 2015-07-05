July 5 Former teenage prodigy Danny Lee parred the second extra hole to win a four-way playoff at the Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia on Sunday.

The 2008 U.S. amateur champion clinched his first PGA Tour victory when he rolled in a one-foot putt to beat Canadian David Hearn at the Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs.

Earlier, Lee and Hearn birdied the first extra hole, the par-three 18th, where they both made 15-foot putts to eliminate Americans Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb.

Lee, 24, was born in South Korea but is a citizen of New Zealand, where he spent his youth.

Lee carded a closing 67 to finish regulation locked with Hearn (67), Kisner (64) and Streb (65) at 13-under 267.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry)