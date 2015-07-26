UPDATE 1-Golf-Thompson hit with penalty, loses ANA in playoff
* Rules breach on Saturday costs her four shots (Updates after playoff)
OAKVILLE, Ontario, July 26 Jason Day spoiled Canadian hopes of a first home-grown winner in 61 years at the Canadian Open with a one-stroke victory on Sunday.
The 27-year-old Australian birdied the last three holes at Glen Abbey to triumph by one over American Bubba Watson and by two over Canadian David Hearn, the 54-hole leader.
Day ended the tournament in style by rolling in a clutch 22-foot putt at the par-five 18th for a closing four-under 68 and a winning total of 17-under 271.
It was his second PGA Tour win of the season, the fourth of his career and followed up a strong tie for fourth at last week's British Open.
Watson and Hearn, playing in the final pairing, shot 69 and 72, respectively. Hearn held a one-stroke lead standing on the 16th tee but Day and Watson, who made birdie on five of his six closing holes, both charged past him with blazing finishes. (Reporting by Tim Wharnsby; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
April 2 Lexi Thompson was hit with a four-stroke penalty with six holes left while leading the LPGA ANA Inspiration on Sunday, but fought back to force a playoff with South Korea's Ryu So-yeon.