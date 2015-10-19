Oct 18 Argentine Emiliano Grillo made a perfect start to his career as a PGA Tour member when he beat American Kevin Na in a playoff at the Frys.com Open in northern California on Sunday.

After missing a three-footer that would have won it at the first extra hole, Grillo made amends at the next, the par-five 18th, with an eight-foot birdie to edge Na at the Silverado Resort in Napa.

Earlier, Grillo (69) and Na (70) finished at 15-under-par 273, one stroke ahead of Americans Jason Bohn and Justin Thomas and South African Tyrone Van Aswegen.

It is the second successive victory for 23-year-old Grillo, who won the Web.com Tour Championship on the secondary circuit two weeks ago.

