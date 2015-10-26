Oct 25 PGA Tour rookie Smylie Kaufman shot a bogey-free 10-under-par 61 to storm to victory at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Kaufman, who started the final round seven strokes from the lead, clinched victory with a 20-foot birdie at the final hole at the TPC Summerlin.

He finished at 16-under-par 268, one stroke ahead of six players, including former champion Kevin Na (67), whose 15-foot birdie chance at the last shaved the hole, and overnight leader Brett Stegmaier (69).

In just his fifth start on the PGA Tour, Kaufman, 23, from Alabama, collected $1.152 million.

