Nov 8 Roberto Castro was able to finish just six holes of his third round at the rain-lashed Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday before darkness fell but will have a one-stroke lead to defend when the remainder of the tournament is completed on Monday.

Torrential rain washed out most of the weekend's play at Country Club of Jackson and players will have to complete their third round early on Monday before going back out for the final 18 holes in the same pairings.

Castro, who began the day at 15-under, dropped two shots in his six holes but still has a one-stroke lead over D.J. Trahan and Michael Thompson.

