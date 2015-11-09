Nov 9 Peter Malnati emerged from the pack to card a closing five-under-par 67 and clinch a one-stroke victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi on Monday.

In his 22nd start on the PGA Tour, Malnati sank a three-foot par putt at the last to finish at 18-under 270, edging fellow Americans David Toms (69) and William McGirt (68) at the soggy Country Club of Jackson.

The final round of the weather-plagued event was delayed until Monday.

Malnati, 28, is the fifth first-time winner in as many tournaments on the new 2015-16 PGA Tour season, joining Emiliano Grillo (Frys.com Open), Smylie Kaufman (Las Vegas), Justin Thomas (CIMB Classic) and Russell Knox (WGC-HSBC Champions). (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina. Editing by Steve Keating.)