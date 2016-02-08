Feb 7 Japan's Hideki Matsuyama parred the fourth extra hole to clinch an unlikely playoff victory over American Rickie Fowler at the Phoenix Open on Sunday.

Matsuyama went birdie-birdie over the final two holes of regulation at the TPC Scottsdale to force the playoff as he and Fowler had matching 67s for a 14-under-par 270, two strokes clear of American Harris English.

They opened the sudden death playoff by playing the par-four 18th twice, matching each other first with par and then birdie, before continuing at the par-four 10th, which they both parred.

The playoff finally ended at the par-four 17th, where Fowler drove into a water hazard for the second time in barely an hour and could not save par.

Matsuyama had the luxury of two-putting from five feet for his second victory on the PGA Tour, following the 2014 Memorial.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)