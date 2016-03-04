March 4 Australian Adam Scott birdied three of his final four holes at the difficult Blue Monster course to charge into the second-round lead at the WGC-Cadillac Championship in Miami on Friday.

Scott, who won the Honda Classic last Sunday, posted a six-under-par 66 to reach the tournament's halfway mark with a 36-hole total of 10-under 134.

The world number nine is two shots in front of fellow long-hitters Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson.

World number three McIlroy of Northern Ireland fired seven birdies in his final 14 holes for a 65, while American Johnson enjoyed the best round of the day at 64 thanks to a scorching five-under tour of the back nine.

Veteran Phil Mickelson was in the lead at nine-under with four successive birdies from the fifth hole, but he gave those shots back with two bogeys and a double-bogey over his last six holes to finish with a 72 and a five-under total.

Englishman Danny Willet was alone in fourth at seven-under after a 69.

World number one Jordan Spieth was in a large group tied for 12th at three-under after registering a 72.

