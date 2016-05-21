May 21 American Brooks Koepka made three birdies on the back nine to charge past hometown favourite Jordan Spieth and into a two-shot lead after the AT&T Byron Nelson third round in Texas on Saturday.

Koepka posted a five-under-par 65 for a 16-under total at the TPC Four Seasons Resort in Irving, while Spieth closed with bogeys at 14 and 18 for a 67 to drop back into second place.

U.S. Open champion Spieth held the outright lead but an errant tee shot at the par-four 14th found water, resulting in his first bogey of the day and a two-shot swing there as Koepka drained a 20-foot birdie putt.

Americans Matt Kuchar (65) and Bud Cauley (68), and Spaniard Sergo Garcia (68), were tied for third at 13-under while overnight leader Ben Crane struggled to a 72 to fall six strokes off the pace. (Reporting by Tim Wharnsby in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)