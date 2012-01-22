Jan 22 American Mark Wilson maintained his three-shot lead over his nearest rivals at the Humana Challenge in La Quinta, California, when the delayed third round was completed on Sunday.

Wilson, who had three holes of his third round left to complete when play was suspended on Saturday because of strong winds, completed his round with three pars.

He signed for a 67 and a total of 21-under-par at La Quinta Country Club, one of three venues hosting the pro-am celebrity event.

Four players; Zach Johnson, Robert Garrigus, Ben Crane and Brandy Snedeker, were tied for second at 18-under while David Toms and John Mallinger were a further two shots adrift.

After gusts of up to 56 kms an hour had wreaked havoc on the course the previous day, the players made the most of the improved conditions on Sunday with some super low-scoring.

Garrigues made the biggest move, carding a 61 on the Nicklaus course, featuring seven birdies between the 10th and 17th holes. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)