Jan 22 American Mark Wilson maintained his
three-shot lead over his nearest rivals at the Humana Challenge
in La Quinta, California, when the delayed third round was
completed on Sunday.
Wilson, who had three holes of his third round left to
complete when play was suspended on Saturday because of strong
winds, completed his round with three pars.
He signed for a 67 and a total of 21-under-par at La Quinta
Country Club, one of three venues hosting the pro-am celebrity
event.
Four players; Zach Johnson, Robert Garrigus, Ben Crane and
Brandy Snedeker, were tied for second at 18-under while David
Toms and John Mallinger were a further two shots adrift.
After gusts of up to 56 kms an hour had wreaked havoc on the
course the previous day, the players made the most of the
improved conditions on Sunday with some super low-scoring.
Garrigues made the biggest move, carding a 61 on the
Nicklaus course, featuring seven birdies between the 10th and
17th holes.
