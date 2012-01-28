* Stanley birdies the last to edge one ahead
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
SAN DIEGO, Jan 27 Little-known American
Kyle Stanley birdied his final hole to grab a one-shot lead in
Friday's second round at the Farmers Insurance Open where fan
favourite Phil Mickelson was the biggest name to miss the cut.
In light breezes and dazzling sunshine at Torrey Pines, the
big-hitting Stanley carded a four-under-par 68 on the tricky
South Course, one of two layouts hosting the fourth PGA Tour
event of the year.
Fellow American Brandt Snedeker was alone in second after
firing a sizzling eight-under 64 on the easier North layout with
South Korean Bae Sang-moon (67) and American Martin Flores (67)
a further stroke back at 12 under.
Three-times champion Mickelson ended a disappointing week
prematurely, however, as his five-birdie 68 on the North Course
was not good enough to help him make the cut.
The American left-hander had faced an uphill task coming
into Friday's second round after opening with a woeful 77 on
Thursday.
"I don't feel like there's any one area that I feel bad
about my game," Mickelson told reporters after finishing at
one-over 145.
"It's just that I'm not bringing it from the practice
session on to the golf course yet. I'm not sure why that is, but
the good news is my practice sessions have been great in every
area."
Stanley, co-leader with compatriot Spencer Levin overnight,
recovered from a double-bogey on his front nine to take control
of the tournament with a seven-birdie display.
GOOD RECOVERY
"I just kept telling myself I was playing well and just keep
doing what I'm doing," said Stanley, a PGA Tour rookie last
year. "I've played too much good golf so far this week to let
one hole get in the way.
"I feel like I've got a pretty good game plan for this golf
course and I just had to focus on executing that," added
Stanley, who covered his back nine in four-under 32.
"I recovered nicely. It's still a long ways to go, but I'm
happy with where I am."
Snedeker was especially delighted to be in title contention,
having been on crutches for five weeks at the end of last year
following hip surgery in early November.
"I feel great," the double PGA Tour winner said after mixing
nine birdies with one bogey. "I'm driving the ball as good as
I've ever driven it in my career, which isn't saying a lot but
it's saying enough for me right now.
"I didn't start playing really regularly until New Year's
Day ... and decided to give Palm Springs (last week's Humana
Challenge) a shot because I felt pretty well.
"It held up pretty well last week and feels great now. The
warm weather's helping and being here's helping, so hopefully it
stays like that the rest of the week."
Keegan Bradley, winner of last year's PGA Championship, was
at seven under after carding a 68, one stroke better than fellow
American and world number nine Dustin Johnson (72).
Former world number one Vijay Singh of Fiji was at five
under, after following his opening 64 with a 75, while
three-times major champion Ernie Els was at three under after a
70.
The cut fell at two-under 142 with former major winners
Angel Cabrera of Argentina and South Korea's Yang Yong-eun among
those failing to advance.
