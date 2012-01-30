* Snedeker claims title by parring second extra hole

* Stanley has triple-bogey on final hole in regulation

* Blunder costs him bid for wire-to-wire win (Adds detail, quotes)

By Mark Lamport-Stokes

SAN DIEGO, Jan 29 Brandt Snedeker clinched his third PGA Tour title in stunning fashion by beating fellow American Kyle Stanley in a nerve-jangling playoff for the Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday.

The 31-year-old sealed victory at Torrey Pines by knocking in a five-foot par putt at the second extra hole, the par-three 16th, where Stanley missed from similar range.

Snedeker putted first, having overhit the green off the tee and then chipped back up with his second shot. He watched as Stanley's attempt grazed the right lip of the cup before slipping past.

"It's just crazy," said Snedeker, who trailed the pacesetting Stanley by seven strokes going into Sunday's final round.

"I was literally in the media center and then had to go to the putting green (to prepare for the playoff). I am so excited, I am shaking right now. But my heart goes out to Kyle because he played so well all week."

Stanley, in pursuit of his first PGA Tour victory, led by three shots before a costly triple-bogey on the final hole in regulation sent the tournament into a playoff.

"I played good all week," said the bearded Stanley, who had been on track for a wire-to-wire victory. "I've gone into shock right now. I don't know what to say."

The duo had finished the 72 regulation holes level at 16-under-par 272 on another glorious day of dazzling sunshine at Torrey Pines.

Stanley, who had briefly led by seven shots early in the final round, was two-over 74 for the round while Snedeker closed with a six-birdie 67.

American John Rollins returned a 71 to finish third at 14 under, two strokes better than compatriots Cameron Tringale (71) and last year's FedExCup champion Bill Haas (72).

IN HORROR

Three ahead playing the 18th in regulation, Stanley laid up in two and then looked on in horror as his third shot spun back into the pond guarding the front of the green.

After taking a penalty stroke, he struck a wedge on to the putting surface from where he three-putted for an ugly eight, missing a three-footer that would have won him the tournament in regulation.

"I told myself to keep focused, that this (the playoff) was a new tournament," Snedeker said of his good fortune. "It doesn't matter if I backed my way into this playoff. I am just very fortunate to be where I am."

The tournament was Stanley's to win or lose after he led by a commanding five shots overnight and appeared to tighten his grip on the title with birdies on the first two holes.

In picture postcard weather on the Pacific coastline, he rolled in a 25-footer at the par-four first, after hitting a superb approach from the right rough, and then knocked in a seven-footer at the par-four second to get to 20 under.

Stanley picked up another shot at the par-five sixth but then bogeyed the par-three eighth, where his tee shot ended up in the back bunker, for his lead over Snedeker to be cut to five.

However, he comfortably birdied the par-five ninth after reaching the green in two and two-putting to start the back nine six strokes ahead of the chasing pack.

Things then began to tighten as Stanley posted back-to-back bogeys, missing a three-footer at the 11th after hitting an exquisite bunker shot and then advancing the ball only 58 yards after clipping the top of a fairway bunker at the 12th.

That left him just three ahead of Snedeker, who had birdied the par-five 13th to get to 16 under.

Stanley was in further trouble at the par-four 14th where he found a fairway bunker off the tee, failed to reach the green in two and hit a poor chip to 13 feet below the hole.

However he coolly sank the par-saving putt to remain at 19 under before bumping fists with his caddie in celebration.

Snedeker handed Stanley extra breathing room when he missed a 20-footer to bogey the 17th and slip four strokes behind.

But he birdied the last hole to finish at 16 under before Stanley's last-hole blunder took the tournament into a playoff. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in San Diego; Editing by Gene Cherry)