* Lee lifted into lead on back of two eagles
* Ends first round level with Johnson and Wi
* Woods opens with a four-under-par 68
Feb 9 A pair of eagles lifted New
Zealander Danny Lee into a tie for the first-round lead at the
Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on Thursday as Tiger Woods made an
encouraging start.
Lee fired a flawless nine-under-par 63 at Pebble Beach Golf
Links, one of three venues being used this week, to end a
glorious day of unbroken sunshine level with American Dustin
Johnson and South Korean Charlie Wi.
Big-hitting Johnson, champion here in 2009 and 2010, matched
Lee with a pair of eagles in a 63 at Pebble Beach, while Wi also
had an eagle in his nine-under 61 at Monterey Peninsula, the
easiest of the three layouts.
Woods made a solid start in his first appearance on the U.S.
circuit this year, firing a six-birdie 68 at Spyglass Hill, the
most difficult of the three courses.
Lee, who at 18 became the youngest player to win a European
Tour event with victory in the 2009 Johnnie Walker Classic,
eagled the 11th and second on his way to a share of the lead.
He then covered his final nine holes in five-under 31 to
join Wi and Johnson in early control of the pro-am celebrity
event.
"I had some good breaks," Lee, 21, told reporters of his two
eagles. "I holed out from a 100 yards away (on 11) ... and I was
in the left bunker in a very tough place to get up and down from
there (on two).
"I had to pick up slack to stop the ball, and it picked up
slack and went in," smiled the South Korea-born New Zealander,
who burst onto the world stage by winning the 2008 U.S. amateur
championship.
"After that, I got good momentum going and I played really
nicely."
World number 10 Johnson, the highest-ranked player in the
field, was delighted to be back at a venue where he has thrived
in the past.
"Today I would have liked any golf course, I played well,"
Johnson said after pitching in for an eagle at the par-four
third and sinking a 45-footer for another at the par-five sixth.
"But I love being out here. I love the courses. They all set
up very well to me. I feel comfortable on them, especially off
the tees."
RECORD NINE
American Ken Duke covered the back nine in a record
eight-under 28 at Pebble Beach to complete a 64, finishing
alongside PGA Tour rookie Brian Harman, who also started out at
Pebble Beach.
The 43-year-old Duke, who has yet to win on the PGA Tour,
holed out from the fairway to eagle the par-four 16th before
finishing a stroke off the pace at eight under.
"When the weather is like this, you really have to take
advantage of the golf course and the conditions," Duke said
after mixing seven birdies and one bogey with his eagle.
"I just kind of hit it close the whole back nine, and dunked
the one on 16. When it's going good like that, things like that
happen."
Woods, while delighted with his driving, was a little
frustrated by his approach play after ending the first round
five strokes off the pace.
"I just wasn't very good with my irons so I'll have to go
and work on that. I left a few shots out there for sure," the
14-times major champion said after hitting 11 of 14 fairways.
"It seems like the rest of the guys are going pretty low
around this place. They are just tearing the place apart.
"This is the hardest of the three (venues) so hopefully the
next two days I can get it going," added Woods, who won the 2000
event before winning the U.S. Open later that year at Pebble
Beach Golf Links.
Three-times winner Phil Mickelson opened with a 70 at
Spyglass Hill to finish level at two under with triple major
champion Padraig Harrington of Ireland, who carded a 68 at
Monterey Peninsula.
