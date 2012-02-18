* Mickelson retains lead after carding a 70
* Stays in control despite not playing his best
* American Perez lies second after shooting a 65
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
PACIFIC PALISADES, California, Feb 17 (Reuters) -
Twice champion Phil Mickelson, helped by the unexpected bonus
of a late eagle, maintained a one-shot lead in Friday's second
round of the Northern Trust Open without playing at his best.
A stroke in front of the chasing pack when the delayed first
round was completed earlier in the day, the American left-hander
carded a one-under-par 70 in breezy sunshine at Riviera Country
Club.
Mickelson, who won his 40th PGA Tour title at the Pebble
Beach National Pro-Am on Sunday, holed out with a lob wedge from
the fairway to eagle the par-four eighth on the way to a
six-under total of 136.
Pat Perez fired a six-birdie 65 to lie second, a stroke in
front of fellow Americans Jimmy Walker (66), Jonathan Byrd (70)
and Matt Kuchar (69), Swede Carl Pettersson (70) and Australian
Jarrod Lyle (65).
Eight players were still out on the course when play was
suspended in fading light, though all were well off the lead,
and they will complete the second round early on Saturday.
"I probably didn't play the greatest today, but I was able
to kind of salvage a good round and had a good break on eight,"
Mickelson, who also recorded two birdies and three bogeys, told
reporters. "That was kind of a nice little bonus.
"I left myself uphill par putts on seven and nine, and
that's really not a good thing to do here. If you're going to
make five or six-footers, you really have to have them uphill
where you can hit them aggressive enough to hold the line.
"They just kind of wobbled off, so I ended up missing
those," added the four-times major champion, who totalled 25
putts while hitting only eight of 18 greens in regulation.
CALMER CONDITIONS
Asked if he was disappointed he had not taken greater
advantage of calmer conditions on Friday morning, Mickelson
replied: "Maybe, but I also put myself in contention heading
into the weekend, which is what my initial goal was.
"So with 36 holes to go I'm right in the thick of it," added
the American, champion here in 2008 and 2009. "I've got to go
out and shoot some low scores because they're out there, but I
gave myself a good opportunity."
Perez made the most of even more benign conditions on Friday
afternoon, surging up the leaderboard with a flawless 66 that
owed much to superb putting.
"I didn't drive it all that great, the 35-year-old American
said after totalling only 25 putts but hitting just five of 14
fairways off the tee.
"I just scrambled well and I put myself in the right places
to make par or birdie. Overall I just putted pretty well. I made
the putts I had to."
Perez, who had to cope with strong gusting winds on Thursday
morning in the opening round, was delighted to play in gorgeous
afternoon sunshine on Friday with barely a breeze.
"It wasn't even comparable," he said. "Yesterday was 40
(degrees) and blowing 50 miles an hour at 6:00 in the morning.
Today was warm and not much wind at all.
"When you're not freezing to death and it's not blowing 40,
you think you can score pretty well."
British world number one Luke Donald carded a 72 to end the
day six strokes off the pace, level with champion Aaron Baddeley
of Australia (69) and American Joe Ogilvie, who aced the
par-three 16th en route to a 71.
The cut was projected to fall at three-over 145 with Riviera
fan favourite and twice winner Fred Couples, Australian Geoff
Ogilvy and 2006 champion Rory Sabbatini of South Africa all
likely to miss out.
