March 3 Rory McIlroy took a big step
towards gaining the number one spot in the world rankings,
grabbing a two stroke lead ahead of Sunday's final round of the
Honda Classic.
The Northern Irishman shot a four-under par 66 on Saturday,
recovering from successive bogeys on the sixth and seventh holes
to produce three birdies on the back nine with some of his
characteristically confident golf.
McIlroy, who can take over top spot from Englishman Luke
Donald only with victory on Sunday, finished with a birdie on
the 18th hole, coming out of sand a little too strongly and then
draining a 12-foot putt from the opposite fringe.
The 22-year-old from Holywood stands at 11-under par for the
tournament.
Americans Harris English and Tom Gillis were two strokes
behind McIlroy while Englishman Justin Rose and Americans Keegan
Bradley and Brian Harman were a further two strokes back, tied
in fourth place.
Tiger Woods, looking to make up ground, could only manage a
one-under 69, leaving him well back, nine shots off McIlroy.
The weather forecast for the PGA National on Sunday predicts
possible thunderstorms and so the final round will begin early
with threesomes going off the first and 10th tees.
