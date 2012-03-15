March 15 Ireland's Padraig Harrington set
a course record with a career-low 10-under-par 61 to grab a
three-shot lead after the first round of the Transitions
Championship on Thursday, sending a signal that his slump could
be behind him.
Harrington enjoyed a bogey-free day at the Copperhead Course
at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Florida, where he birdied his
final three holes to move clear of American Will Claxton, who
mixed five birdies with an eagle for a seven-under 64.
The Dubliner, who has not won on the PGA Tour or European
Tour since 2008, has struggled to find his form of late but hit
14 greens and took 11 one-putts, including one on the 18th from
17 feet to finish in style.
"For a long time now, I play better on the Monday, Tuesday,
Wednesday than I do on the Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday,"
Harrington told reporters.
"I'm trying to stay patient. I know my game is good. One of
the hardest things is to wait with confidence. I haven't putted
very well, certainly very inconsistent for the last year and
it's been showing up in my results."
World number two Luke Donald and fellow Englishman Justin
Rose, who won the WGC-Cadillac Championship on Sunday, both shot
four-under 67s.
Australian John Senden (66) extended his recent good form
and is among a group of seven players, including American
veteran Kenny Perry and Jim Furyk, who were five shots back in
what were comfortable scoring conditions.
Harrington, a three-times major winner, missed out on last
week's tournament in Doral having slipped outside of the top 50
in the rankings and slumping down to 90th in the world.
The Irishman, whose last PGA Tour win was the 2008 PGA
Championship, was 13th in the world as recently as May 2010, but
says he never lost faith in his ability.
"I pride myself on being very strong mentally, but you know,
it's frustrating when your world ranking is slipping and I
wasn't playing Doral this year, I didn't play in the Match Play
- since they started that's the first time I've missed them,"
said Harrington.
"It's not like I could be working any harder or trying any
harder, you just have to take it on the chin really. You feel
like you're good enough, but if your performances are not good
enough -- you have no one else to blame."
