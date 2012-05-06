May 5 Home-town favourite Webb Simpson birdied
the 17th hole to break a logjam at the top and seized a
one-stroke lead going into Sunday's final round of the Wells
Fargo Championship, as Rory McIlroy charged into contention with
a 66.
A win would give Simpson, who lives near the Quail Hollow
golf course at Charlotte, North Carolina, his third PGA Tour
title.
He had four other birdies to offset two bogeys in carding a
three-under-par 69 for a 202 total and a narrow lead over
countrymen Ryan Moore and D.A. Points.
Northern Ireland's McIlroy, who could regain his world
number one ranking this week, shares fourth place with American
overnight leader Nick Watney, two shots behind Simpson.
Simpson anxiously greeted the possibility of winning on his
home course.
"I don't want to get ahead of myself," he told reporters. "I
look at the leaderboard and there's so many great players within
a shot or two.
"So I know it's going to be a tough day. I know I can go out
and shoot 4 under and get beat by two or three."
(Reporting By Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing
by Ian Ransom)