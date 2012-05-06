May 5 Home-town favourite Webb Simpson birdied the 17th hole to break a logjam at the top and seized a one-stroke lead going into Sunday's final round of the Wells Fargo Championship, as Rory McIlroy charged into contention with a 66.

A win would give Simpson, who lives near the Quail Hollow golf course at Charlotte, North Carolina, his third PGA Tour title.

He had four other birdies to offset two bogeys in carding a three-under-par 69 for a 202 total and a narrow lead over countrymen Ryan Moore and D.A. Points.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy, who could regain his world number one ranking this week, shares fourth place with American overnight leader Nick Watney, two shots behind Simpson.

Simpson anxiously greeted the possibility of winning on his home course.

"I don't want to get ahead of myself," he told reporters. "I look at the leaderboard and there's so many great players within a shot or two.

"So I know it's going to be a tough day. I know I can go out and shoot 4 under and get beat by two or three." (Reporting By Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Ransom)