PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida May 10 Blake Adams shot a superb six-under-par 66 to take the early clubhouse lead in the first round of the Players Championship at a sun-blessed TPC Sawgrass on Thursday.

The 36-year-old from Georgia, who has yet to win on the PGA Tour, fired five consecutive birdies prior to the turn before a bogey on the 10th.

South Korean-born American Kevin Na, who started on the back nine, was a stroke back at five-under through 14 holes, despite a double-bogey on the first hole, his 10th.

England's Ian Poulter was also at five-under through 13 holes while former world number one Tiger Woods was two-over through 12 holes after mixing five bogeys with three birdies.

With a large crowd following Woods and Rickie Fowler in glorious sunshine, the 14-times major winner did prompt some cheers with a birdie on the 'island green' par-three 17th hole. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)