By Simon Evans
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida, May 13 American Matt
Kuchar won the Players Championship on Sunday by two shots to
secure the biggest win of his career and a $1.71 million pay
check.
To the delight of his watching family, Kuchar shot a final
round two-under 70 to finish 13-under for the tournament, two
clear of Briton Martin Laird (67) and Americans Zach Johnson
(68), Rickie Fowler (70) and Ben Curtis (68).
Overnight leader Kevin Na had a disappointing finish, making
six bogeys in a 76 that saw him slip back into a tie for
seventh, a day after being heckled by spectators for his slow
play and constant practice shots.
Tiger Woods ended well down the field at joint 40th after
shooting a 73 to finish one-under.
England's Luke Donald finished strongly with a 66 that
elevated him to sixth, four strokes behind Kuchar, but not
enough for him to regain top place in the world rankings from
Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, who missed the cut.
Kuchar, who tied for third at the Masters, consistently
avoided trouble on the final day on a course that severely
punishes inaccuracy.
While his challengers stumbled at various hurdles, the
American kept out of water and greenside sand throughout a
confident 18 holes.
"You think of this as one of the strongest fields in golf
and to come out as champion is an amazing feeling," the
33-year-old told reporters.
Kuchar, who found 10 of 14 fairways and struck 15 greens in
regulation, wrapped up the tournament when he coolly sunk a
15-foot birdie putt on the 16th to surge three strokes clear.
Although bogeying the 'island green' 17th, the fixed grin
never left his face as he went to the final tee with a two-shot
cushion.
Fowler's second place finish was the fifth of his career and
followed his maiden PGA Tour win at Quail Hollow last week.
The 23-year-old made a late charge with birdies on the 16th
and 17th holes but missed a nine-foot birdie putt on the 18th
that would have put more pressure on Kuchar.
Kuchar safely parred the last to claim his first PGA title
win since the 2010 Barclays at the Ridgewood Country Club in New
Jersey.
"I saw Rickie's putt on 17 and I knew it got him to within
two shots and he could birdie 18 to reduce it to one. That could
have changed the whole scenerio of how I would play the last
hole," he said.
"So I was really excited to drop that birdie on 16. That was
big," he added.
For Fowler, despite falling short, it was another reminder
of his emergence in the game.
"It was a lot of fun to be in contention and I tried to give
it a run at the end. Kuch played very well, very solid and I
just fell a couple of shots short," he said.
"I've had a lot of confidence in my game which has given me
the calm you need coming down the stretch when the nerves are
supposed to be on."
Scotsman Laird, who started the day six back, made an early
challenge with six birdies through 13 holes, including a trio on
11, 12 and 13, but his push faded with bogeys at 14 and 18.
"I found my confidence this week for some reason. This is my
best finish in a big, big marquee event," said the United
States-based Glaswegian.
For the third tournament in a row, Woods failed to mount a
challenge. He also finished tied for 40th at the Masters before
missing the cut at Quail Hollow.
"I've just got to keep working, keep working. I felt that I
did it well in spurts again," Woods said. "I just need to be a
little bit more consistent."
