May 27 Zach Johnson outdueled fellow-American Jason Dufner, the PGA Tour's hottest player, posting a final-round 72 on Sunday to win the Colonial Invitational golf tournament in Fort Worth, Texas.

Johnson walked off the final green believing he had won by three strokes after sinking a four-foot par putt, but he ended up being penalized two strokes for not remarking his ball after moving it out of the path of Dufner's putt.

That still gave 2007 Masters champion Johnson a one-shot victory with a 72-hole total of 12-under-par 268 for his first Tour win since capturing the Colonial two years ago. Dufner registered a 74 for 269.

Johnson entered the round one stroke behind Dufner, winner of two of his last three PGA starts, and was tied with him for the lead through 13 holes with the rest of the field well out of the race.

A birdie at the 14th put Johnson ahead for good, and Dufner helped ease the pressure by soaring to a triple-bogey at the 15th after putting his approach shot into the water.

Tommy Gainey finished third on 273 after a 67, followed by fellow American Jim Furyk who shot a 68 for 274.

The victory for Johnson, who had finished second in two of his last three PGA tournaments, was the eighth of his career. (Reporting By Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Gene Cherry)