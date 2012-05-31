* Stallings takes control with late birdie flurry
* Woods four off the pace after carding a 70
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
DUBLIN, Ohio, May 31 Tiger Woods, without
playing at his best, moved into contention at the Memorial
tournament on Thursday while fellow American Scott Stallings
made a welcome return to form by charging into a one-shot lead.
Four-times champion Woods birdied three of the four
par-fives in surprisingly firm and fast-running conditions at a
sun-drenched Muirfield Village Golf Club to card a two-under-par
70, finishing four strokes behind Stallings.
Americans Spencer Levin, who totalled only 21 putts, and
Erik Compton opened with 67s while Australian Aaron Baddeley,
South African Rory Sabbatini and Argentina's Andres Romero were
among a group of seven players knotted on 69.
Woods, who won the most recent of his four titles here in
2009, was reasonably satisfied after mixing four birdies with a
double-bogey at the treacherous par-four 18th, his ninth hole of
the day.
"It was just a solid round today," the 36-year-old told
reporters. "It certainly could have been a lot lower, but I'm
pleased with the way I hit the golf ball today. I didn't do
anything great and I didn't do anything poorly today.
"The golf course was playing quick and the fairways were
starting to chase a little bit. The greens were somewhat
receptive. It's a hell of a test out there, really."
Stallings, who has missed the cut in his last six PGA Tour
events while struggling to cope with a lingering rib injury,
rocketed to the top of the leaderboard with three birdies in his
last four holes.
"It was a great start," said the 27-year-old American who
won his only title on the U.S. circuit in his rookie season at
the 2011 Greenbrier Classic.
"I definitely haven't played very good up to this point.
Lackluster would be an understatement.
"But I stayed positive all throughout being injured and
stuff like that. I kept telling myself that it was only a matter
of time before a round like this was coming around."
NEGOTIATING ADVERSITY
British world number one Luke Donald and second-ranked
Northern Ireland Rory McIlroy were relatively pleased with their
scores, though both had to negotiate adversity before carding
matching 71s.
"Hopefully that's my loose round out of the way," said
Donald, who recovered from a double-bogey at the 18th, his ninth
hole of the day.
"I didn't hit the ball well and I was scrambling a lot. But
fortunately I putted pretty well, and I'm pretty happy with the
score in the end. This course is tricky.
"There are some tougher pins out there today and overall
I'll take one under and try and play better the next three
days," added the Englishman who won the European Tour's flagship
PGA Championship at Wentworth on Sunday.
McIlroy faced a much bigger hill to climb after he ran up an
ugly quadruple-bogey seven at the par-three 12th, his third hole
of the round.
"It wasn't the start that I wanted to get off to, being four
over through three holes, especially after the last few weeks,"
said the 23-year-old, who has missed the cut in his last two
tournaments.
"I was just like, 'Here we go again'. But I hung in there
well, and proud of myself for the way I just fought back. To
finish the round under par I thought was a really good effort."
Steve Stricker, who won last year's Memorial tournament,
bogeyed four of his last six holes to open with a 73 while
fellow American and Masters champion Bubba Watson carded a 75.
Four-times major champion Phil Mickelson withdrew from the
tournament after shooting a 79, citing fatigue.
