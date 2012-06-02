* Sabbatini takes control after firing a 69
* Woods lurks just one shot back
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
DUBLIN, Ohio, June 1 Four-times champion Tiger
Woods looked close to his very best in tough conditions at the
Memorial tournament on Friday, ending a gruelling second round
one shot behind pacesetting South African Rory Sabbatini.
In pursuit of a 73rd PGA Tour victory and his second this
year, Woods carded a three-under-par 69 at a wet and windy
Muirfield Village Golf Club, finishing level with fellow
Americans Scott Stallings (73) and Spencer Levin (72).
"I'm pleased with the way I played today," Woods told
reporters after mixing five birdies with a double-bogey at the
par-three 12th.
"I missed a couple out there, but overall I knew in these
conditions to shoot something in the 60s was going to be a
pretty good effort."
Sabbatini was one stroke better at six-under on 138, having
had to settle for a second successive 69 after missing a
five-foot birdie putt at the last.
Several big names, however, struggled on the soggy,
ultra-long Muirfield Village layout with Masters champion Bubba
Watson and world number two Rory McIlroy, winner of last year's
U.S. Open, among those missing the cut.
American Steve Stricker, who clinched last year's Memorial
tournament, carded a 70 to finish at one under, one stroke
better than British world number one Luke Donald (73).
Woods began the day four shots behind first-round leader
Stallings but drew level at the top with three birdies in his
first six holes, pumping his right fist in delight when he sank
a 26-footer at the par-four sixth.
Out in three-under 33, he wasted a chance to snatch the
outright lead by missing a four-foot birdie putt at the par-five
11th, his ball sliding past the left edge.
Woods dropped out of the lead with a double-bogey at the
12th, where he overhit the green to the left and needed two chip
shots from tangly rough to reach the green before missing a
12-foot putt, but he swiftly recovered.
He knocked in five-footers to birdie the 15th and 16th and
parred the last two holes to remain one stroke off the pace.
'TOUGH DAY'
"I hit the ball well all day, and it was a day that I needed
to," Woods said, after play had earlier been suspended for just
under two hours due to heavy rain and thunderstorms.
"The wind was blowing out there and it was swirling in those
trees. It was just a tough day. I figured anything under par was
going to be a good score."
Sabbatini, a six-times winner on the PGA Tour, took over at
the top when he drained an eight-foot birdie putt at the
par-five 15th and then parred the last three holes to retain
control.
"It feels good," said the South African, who has recorded
only one top-10 in 15 starts on the PGA Tour in 2012. "It's been
a trying year, and it's great to see some return on the effort
I've been putting in.
"The course out there today, it was a tough one. It was hard
fought the whole way. There was nothing easy out there. It
played tough and showed its teeth pretty well.
"I'm happy to be where I am right now, and I've got two more
days ahead of me. I've just got to continue to focus on what
I've been doing for the last two days."
McIlroy missed his third consecutive cut worldwide after
battling to a seven-over-par 79 to finish well down the
leaderboard at six-over 150.
He failed to record a single birdie and wound up with two
double-bogeys, one at the par-five 11th where he remarkably hit
a shot backwards into water and another at the 14th, where he
drove into water.
"I hit some good shots but it just seems like every time I
go out there I make one or two big numbers and that sort of
throws me," McIlroy said.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Dublin, Ohio; Editing by
Frank Pingue and Nick Mulvenney)