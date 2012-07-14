July 14 Troy Matteson carded a five-under 66 to
take a three-shot lead after the third round of the John Deere
Classic on Saturday but will be looking over his shoulder for
charging three-time defending champion Steve Stricker.
Matteson, who has sat atop the leaderboard since the opening
round, began the day with a one shot cushion but increased his
advantage with another steady effort at the TPC Deere Run layout
in Silvis, Illinois by mixing seven birdies with two bogeys.
The American was in position to grab a four-shot lead over
Stricker heading into Sunday's final round but closed out with a
bogey at the last to leave him on 18-under 195.
Stricker, looking to become only the fifth man to win the
same tournament in four consecutive years, put himself in
contention for another victory by closing with four straight
birdies from the 14th.
But, like Matteson, Stricker also bogeyed the 18th to sign
off with a 66.
"I don't know, I have a good time here, obviously a lot of
good vibes going around here having won the last three years,"
said Stricker.
"Things start to happen for me here, I make some putts, pull
out some shots here and there, a lot of good things happen but I
don't know what it is.
"I just have to keep plugging, I have one more day and
hopefully make another run at it tomorrow."
Young Tom Morris, Walter Hagan, Gene Sarazen and Tiger Woods
sit in the exclusive club of men who have won a tournament in
four consecutive years.
Lurking four off the lead at the John Deere Classic are 2007
Masters champion Zach Johnson and PGA Tour rookie Brian Harman.
Johnson, winner of the Colonial Invitational and a runner-up
at the Heritage and Players Championship this season, moved into
contention for his second win of the campaign by also carding a
66 while Harman laboured to a two-under 69 to sit on 199.
"I expect Steve to play well here. Who wouldn't?" said
Johnson. "We've both played well here so I don't think it'll be
surprising if we both play well again four straight days."
Australian John Senden (67) and Americans J.J. Henry (69)
and Billy Hurley III (64) are five off the pace at 13-under.
(Writing by Steve Keating in Toronto; editing by Ken Ferris)