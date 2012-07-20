July 19 American Jason Bohn fired a flawless
eight-under-par 64 to hold a one-shot lead in Thursday's opening
round of the True South Classic in Madison, Mississippi before
play was suspended due to thunderstorms.
The Lewisburg, Pennsylvania native, seeking his third PGA
Tour win and first since 2010, capped his bogey-free round with
a three-foot birdie on the 18th that gave him a one-shot lead
over compatriot Luke Guthrie (65).
Another five players, including Japan's Ryuji Imada, were
sitting in the clubhouse a further shot back.
PGA Tour officials allowed players to lift, clean and place
balls in the fairway given the amount of rain in recent days
that left the course very soft and with standing water.
Guthrie, playing in just his third PGA Tour event, started
on the back nine and got his bogey-free round off to a roaring
start with birdies on two of his first three holes.
The 22-year-old from Quincy, Illinois finished tied for
fifth in last week's John Deere Classic.
Defending champion Chris Kirk got off to a quick start with
four birdies on his first seven holes until heavy thunderstorms
halted the round.
Play will resume Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT (1330 GMT).
