July 20 Billy Horschel's bogey-free nine-under par 63 earned the American a one-stroke clubhouse lead at the rain-affected True South Classic at Madison, Mississippi on Friday.

Rain, which had hampered the first round on Thursday, caused a further suspension in play and the second round will not be completed until Saturday.

Horschel is looking for his maiden win on the PGA Tour and a birdie on his final hole, the ninth, took him to 13-under 131 for the tournament at the halfway stage, one ahead of Matt Bettencourt and Jason Bohn.

Overnight leader Bohn still has nine holes of his second round to complete on Saturday morning.

Despite just one top-25 finish in ten starts on the tour this year, the 25-year-old Horschel has shown some consistency by making 80 percent of his cuts.

Horschel, a resident of Jacksonville Beach in Florida, had five birdies and two eagles as he took advantage of the soft conditions at Annandale Golf Club.

Australia's Steven Bowditch sits alone in fourth place after his 67 left him two strokes behind the leader with defending champion Chris Kirk four off the pace on nine-under after completing a second round 68. (Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by John O'Brien)