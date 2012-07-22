July 21 American Scott Stallings picked up six shots in six holes to rocket up the leaderboard and forge a four-stroke advantage after completing 10 holes of his third round at a rain-soaked True South Classic on Saturday.

Once again, morning downpours at Annandale Golf Club in Madison, Mississippi ensured there was little chance of catching up on time lost to the weather over the first two days.

With the leading players teeing off their third rounds in mid-to-late afternoon, a majority of the field were unable to complete 56 holes and face a busy Sunday.

Forced off the course due to fading light with eight holes remaining in this third round, Stallings will be relishing his return to the sodden course after four birdies and an eagle from the third hole to the eighth took him clear of the field.

The 27-year-old from Worcester, Massachusetts is looking for his second career PGA Tour win following his triumph almost a year ago at the Greenbrier Classic and sits on 18-under for the tournament with 26 holes left to complete.

The highlight of his Saturday play was a 43-foot putt for eagle on the par-five fifth.

Overnight leader Billy Horschel remained well placed in a three-way tie for second on 14-under, with Heath Slocum, who birdied five holes in a row from the seventh to position himself for a Sunday charge, and Jason Bohn.

William McGirt completed an eight-under 64 to sit alone as the clubhouse leader on 13-under, fifth overall, one shot clear of a group of nine players that includes Japan's Ryuji Imada and 48-year-old Woody Austin.

Defending champion Chris Kirk was unable to build on his strong position after two rounds and dropped into a tie for 26th on nine-under after 11 holes of his third round, nine off the pace and well out of contention. (Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by John O'Brien)