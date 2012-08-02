* Furyk fires a superb 63 to lead by two shots
* World number one Donald opens with a 66
* Woods trails by seven after shooting 70
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
AKRON, Ohio, Aug 2 Experienced American Jim
Furyk outshone the biggest names in the game as he took control
of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational with a dazzling
seven-under-par 63 in Thursday's opening round.
On a firm and fast-running layout at Firestone Country Club,
Furyk piled up seven birdies, an eagle at the par-five second
and two bogeys to end a sun-splashed day two ahead of Britain's
Lee Slattery.
World number one Luke Donald was a further stroke back on
66, level with fellow Englishman Simon Dyson, Americans Ben
Crane and Masters champion Bubba Watson, Australia's John Senden
and Spaniard Rafael Cabrera Bello.
Second-ranked Tiger Woods, bidding for a record eighth
Bridgestone Invitational title, made a solid start but bogeyed
three of his last six holes for a 70 to finish seven shots off
the pace.
Furyk, who clinched the most recent of his 16 PGA Tour
victories at the 2010 Tour Championship, has always relished
playing at Firestone and he made the most of the fast-running
conditions on Thursday when there was hardly a breath of wind.
"I just did a good job of keeping the ball in front of me,"
the 2003 U.S. Open champion told reporters. "I gave myself a lot
of good opportunities and had good angles into pins.
"I hit some crisp, good iron shots, hit some close where I
had three or four very short birdie putts, and it was nice to
see some (longer) putts go in today. I love the golf course."
The highlight of Furyk's round came at the 526-yard second
where he rolled in a 20-foot putt for eagle.
"I hit a pretty good drive and I was in between whether to
hit a two-iron or three-wood up there on the green," the
42-year-old said. "I knocked a three-wood up, it took a pretty
nice kick to the left and got up there about 20 feet from the
pin."
Woods birdied the second, 10th and 11th to close within
three shots of the early lead in the elite World Golf
Championships (WGC) event before his round unravelled.
He bogeyed the 13th, lipping out from five feet, the 16th,
where his tee shot sailed right into trees, and also the last,
where he three-putted from 24 feet.
FRUSTRATED WOODS
"I hit it good today, unfortunately once I got to the greens
I probably averaged about four putts per hole," a frustrated
Woods said after totalling 33 putts.
"I hit bad putts. My speed was off. The putts that I (hit
purely), I didn't make. And then the bad putts didn't have a
chance.
"I'm just going to go out and hit a few balls, reinforce
what we're doing. I'm definitely going to putt for a while and
work on a few things."
Donald, joint runner-up here last year, was delighted to be
back in the title hunt after needing only 25 putts on the slick
greens at Firestone.
"I got off to a great start," the 34-year-old said after
mixing seven birdies with three bogeys. "I was three under
through three, gave a few bogeys back with a few poor drives.
"That's the only thing really I needed to work on after
today's media session. But I had the pace and the line on the
greens really well. I made a bunch of putts today."
Long-hitting left-hander Watson, who claimed his maiden
major crown with a stirring playoff victory at the Masters in
April, also took advantage of near-perfect scoring conditions.
"Today was ideal," said Watson, whose round included an
eagle at the par-five second where he sank a 12-foot putt. "No
wind, sunshine, the ball was really travelling far because of
the humidity.
"There's (good) scoring conditions out there right now."
Australian Adam Scott, who won last year's Bridgestone
Invitational by four shots to land his first WGC title, opened
with a 71 while British Open champion Ernie Els returned a 73.
PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley carded a 67 while
former U.S. Open champions Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell of
Northern Ireland shot matching 70s.
