* Bradley wins third PGA Tour title by one shot
* Closes with a 64 as Furyk butchers final hole
* Woods ties for eighth after carding a 66
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
AKRON, Ohio, Aug 5 Keegan Bradley stunningly
clinched the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational by one shot on Sunday
after playing partner Jim Furyk, a stroke in front playing the
last, double-bogeyed the 18th to tumble back into a tie for
second.
American Bradley, who won his first major crown at last
year's PGA Championship, coolly sank a 15-footer to save par on
the final hole for a six-under 64 and a 13-under total of 267 at
a rain-softened Firestone Country Club.
It was an agonising end for tour veteran Furyk who had led
the tournament from the first round and it came after he fell
out of a tie for the lead with three holes to play at the U.S.
Open in June.
"This just feels so great," an elated Bradley told reporters
after landing his third PGA Tour title and the winner's cheque
for $1.4 million. "I just felt so strong coming down the
stretch. I just enjoyed every minute of it.
"My hope standing on the 18th tee was to make birdie and
maybe force a playoff, but you just never know what's going to
happen, especially with that pin on 18. That's a really
difficult pin."
Bradley all but sewed up an automatic spot on the 2012 U.S.
Ryder Cup team with his come-from-behind triumph.
"I just want to be on that team so badly," said the
26-year-old. "I hope this is enough to get on there."
Bradley had been in trouble playing the par-four last,
finding a plugged lie in a greenside bunker with a wayward
approach and splashing out well beyond the hole with his third
shot.
However he coolly sank the par putt coming back before
pumping his right fist in delight, then watched in amazement as
a distraught Furyk butchered the hole.
Overnight leader Furyk missed a five-footer for bogey to
take the tournament into a playoff and tapped in for a six and
closing 69 to finish at 12 under with fellow American Steve
Stricker, who birdied the last three holes for a 64.
South African Louis Oosthuizen, alone in second place after
the third round, was a further stroke back in fourth after
carding a four-birdie 69.
Seven-times champion Tiger Woods, who had struggled with his
putting in the first two rounds, signed off with a 66 to tie for
eighth at four-under 276.
WIRE-TO-WIRE VICTORY
Furyk, seeking a 17th PGA Tour title after firing a
best-of-the-week 63 in the opening round, appeared to be heading
for a wire-to-wire victory as he played the final hole.
Like Bradley, he miscued his approach and his ball ended up
in the rough on the edge of the right greenside bunker from
where he had an awkward stance, and chunked his chip to just
short of the fringe.
From there, he chipped to five feet short of the hole before
missing the putt to hand the title to Bradley.
"I've lost some tournaments in some pretty poor fashions,
but I don't think I've let one ever slip nearly as bad as this
one," Furyk said. "This was my worst effort to finish off an
event."
Bidding for his first PGA Tour title in two years, Furyk led
by three shots midway through Sunday's final round before
Bradley mounted a spectacular charge with a blistering run of
three birdies in five holes after the turn.
Four shots off the pace overnight, Bradley covered the back
nine in four-under 31 to end an unforgettable week in the best
possible way for his PGA Championship title defence which starts
at Kiawah Island in four days' time.
The final round was halted early on by just under three
hours due to the threat of lightning before Furyk fended off an
early charge by 2010 British Open champion Oosthuizen as both
players birdied the first two holes.
Furyk then moved two ahead by sinking a 10-foot birdie putt
at the par-four third and Oosthuizen's title bid effectively
ended after he bogeyed the fifth and ninth.
Furyk reached the turn in two-under with a commanding
three-shot cushion but, at that point, Bradley launched his
assault. He drained a 24-footer at the 10th, a seven-footer at
the 11th and a 10-footer at the 14th to trim Furyk's lead to
just one shot.
Furyk sank a curling 18-footer to birdie the par-five 16th,
pumping his right fist in celebration, but remained a stroke in
front when Bradley followed suit with a 10-footer.
Two holes later, the tournament ended in dramatic fashion as
Furyk imploded and Bradley courageously saved par to triumph by
one shot.
