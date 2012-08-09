* Pettersson shoots 66 to move one stroke clear
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina, Aug 9 Swede Carl
Pettersson put himself in position to improve a mediocre record
in the majors as he spearheaded a glut of low scoring to surge
into a one-shot lead in the PGA Championship opening round on
Thursday.
The 34-year-old, who became a U.S. citizen in January, fired
a sizzling six-under-par 66 in ideal conditions at the
rain-softened Kiawah Island Golf Resort to take control of the
season's final major.
Former U.S. Open winner Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and
long-hitting American Gary Woodland charged into contention with
67s while four-times champion Tiger Woods was overall happy
after opening with a 69.
Defending champion Keegan Bradley, 1991 winner John Daly,
Dutchman Joost Luiten, who briefly led at eight under, and
Australia's Geoff Ogilvy carded 68s on a day of dazzling
sunshine at Kiawah where the ocean breezes began to strengthen.
"I played really good," Pettersson told reporters after a
flawless six-birdie display in hot and humid conditions on the
ultra-long, 7,676-yard Ocean Course.
"Getting off to a good start was the key to the round. I
birdied one, two and four so I was three under early. There
really wasn't much wind on the front nine, so I knew I had to
keep going low because I figured the wind would get up.
"The wind started blowing a little bit on the back nine, and
I carried on solid play, hitting a lot of fairways, hitting a
lot of greens and making a few putts. It was a great day for
me."
Pettersson, who won his fifth PGA Tour title at the Heritage
Classic in April, has missed 10 cuts in the majors while
recording only two top-10 finishes.
"I haven't contended that much in majors ... but I'd love to
have a chance and see what happens," said the Swede, who is
bidding to become the 17th different player in a row to claim
one of golf's grand slam titles.
"You see different people, and some of your friends, winning
majors, and that motivates you. Long way to go, but I'm thrilled
with the start, and we'll see what happens."
STAGGERING WIN MARGIN
McIlroy, who won last year's U.S. Open by a staggering eight
shots, sank a 12-footer to birdie his opening hole, the 10th,
and picked up further shots at the 14th, 16th, second and sixth
to rocket into contention.
"It's a great way to start the tournament," said the
23-year-old Northern Irishman. "Hitting balls on the range this
morning, there was completely no wind. It was flat calm and I
really thought that I had to take advantage of the conditions.
"Very happy with the round. It's a great score to build on."
Most eyes, though, were on Woods who teed off at the 10th in
pursuit of his 15th major title but his first since the 2008
U.S. Open.
Following an early birdie at the 12th, he bogeyed the 13th,
after finding bunkers off the tee and also with his third shot,
and the tricky par-three 14th, where he missed the elevated
green to the left off the tee.
However, Woods immediately recovered by sinking a 15-foot
birdie putt at the 15th, sparking a cry of "beautiful" from a
fan, before rolling in a 25-footer on the 18th green to prompt
huge roars from the crowd crammed into the grandstands.
Woods also birdied the first and second, stumbled with a
bogey at the fourth, then picked up one more shot at the
par-three eighth to finish three strokes off the early lead.
"I'm pleased," said Woods. "I played well today and anything
in the sixties is going to be a good start in a major
championship. I'm right there.
"It's one of those days where everyone's going to shoot six,
seven, eight under par, but the wind kicked up a little bit and
it changed things quite a bit.
"If it had stayed pretty benign, I'm sure you would have had
to have shot probably five under par to be in the top 10."
British world number one Luke Donald, Masters champion Bubba
Watson and South African Ernie Els, winner of last month's
British Open, were among the late starters at Kiawah Island.
