* McIlroy regains world number one ranking with win
* Repels early Poulter charge to win second major crown
* Woods finishes 11 off the pace after a 72
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina, Aug 12 Rory
McIlroy underlined his superstar credentials as he repelled an
early onslaught by Britain's Ian Poulter before cruising to his
second major title by a record eight shots at the PGA
Championship on Sunday.
The 23-year-old Northern Irishman, who started the final
round with a three-shot lead, needed only 23 putts on the way to
a flawless six-under-par 66 that gave him a 13-under total of
275 in the year's last major.
World number three McIlroy sank a 20-foot putt from just off
the green to birdie the par-four 18th in glorious late afternoon
sunshine at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, then lifted his putter
skywards in celebration.
"I don't think I have let it sink in yet but it was a great
round of golf," the mop-haired Northern Irishman said after
being presented with the Wanamaker Trophy. "I am speechless.
"It's been an incredible week. I had a good feeling about it
at the start and I never imagined to do this."
His victory margin eclipsed the previous best set by golfing
great Jack Nicklaus at the 1980 PGA Championship in Oak Hill and
enhanced his burgeoning status as heir apparent to former world
number one Tiger Woods.
McIlroy, who clinched last year's U.S. Open at Congressional
by a staggering eight shots, rattled up six birdies in a
bogey-free display on a rain-softened layout and will regain the
number one spot when the world rankings are issued on Monday.
YOUNGEST PLAYER
He also became the youngest player to win two major titles
since the-then 23-year-old Seve Ballesteros clinched the 1980
Masters.
"To sit up here and see this trophy and call myself a
multiple major champion ... not many people have done it,"
McIlroy smiled as he looked at the trophy to his right.
"I'm very privileged to join such an elite list of names,"
added the Northern Irishman after ending a run of 16 majors won
by different players.
Britain's David Lynn, competing in his first PGA
Championship, birdied two of the last three holes for a 68 to
finish alone in second on hot and breezy afternoon at Kiawah
Island.
Fellow Englishman Poulter, who briefly trimmed McIlroy's
lead to one shot after a sizzling five-birdie start, faded after
the turn en route to a 69 and a tie for third at four under.
"It was a dream start. I put myself in position, which was
great," Poulter said after ending the final round with eight
birdies and five bogeys. "I couldn't ask for a better nine
holes.
"It was a great day. I hit a lot of good golf shots, and
it's just a shame I couldn't quite finish it off."
Level with Poulter were his compatriot Justin Rose (66),
Swede Carl Pettersson (72) and defending champion Keegan Bradley
of the United States (68).
Pettersson, despite being slapped with a two-stroke penalty
for grounding his club in a hazard on the first hole, responded
well with three birdies in five holes before coming unstuck like
so many others on the more difficult back nine.
"It made me more motivated," Pettersson said of the penalty
incurred because his clubhead touched a dry leaf during his
backswing inside a hazard line.
"I got a little fired up and made some birdies in a row
there. I came back. But there was only one winner today,
really. Rory played great."
Four-times champion Woods, hunting his 14th major crown but
his first in over four years, had to settle for a share of 11th
place at two under after signing off with a 72.
ULTIMATE PRICE
Woods, who had been tied for the lead heading into the
weekend for a second time in the last three majors, said he had
ultimately paid the price for a relaxed strategy going into the
third round where he bogeyed four of his first eight holes.
"I was right there ... but I came out with probably the
wrong attitude yesterday," the American world number two told
reporters after offsetting two birdies with two bogeys in the
final round.
"And I was too relaxed, and tried to enjoy it, and that's
not how I play. I play intense and full systems go. That cost
me."
Woods, however, paid tribute to McIlroy who he has long
regarded as a player of uncommon talent.
"He's very good," he said. "He's got all the talent in the
world to do what he's doing. And this is the way that Rory can
play. When he gets it going, it's pretty impressive to watch."
McIlroy never relinquished his grip on the tournament after
moving three shots clear with a five-under-par 67 in the
weather-delayed third round which was completed earlier on
Sunday.
Though Poulter delivered early fireworks on a Kiawah layout
receptive to precise approach play, McIlroy kept him at bay with
birdies at the second, third and seventh before reaching the
turn in three-under 33.
Further birdies followed at the 12th, where he sank a
12-footer, and at the 16th, courtesy of a six-footer, for his
cushion to be padded to seven strokes.
"I set myself a target at the start of the day and said I
wanted to get to 12 under par," McIlroy said. "I got to 12
(under) and stood on the 18th tee and was seven ahead.
"I said to my caddie, 'I'm going to win this one by eight,
as well.' I just birdied the last for good measure," he grinned.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)