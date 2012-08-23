* Harrington fires a 64 to lead by one
* Keeps his faint Ryder Cup hopes alive
* Woods cards a 68, McIlroy a 69
(Updates at end of round)
Aug 23 Tiger Woods overshadowed playing partner
Rory McIlroy while Padraig Harrington stole the limelight by
taking overall command in Thursday's opening round of the
Barclays tournament in Farmingdale, New York.
Wielding a red-hot putter, Irishman Harrington covered his
final nine holes in a blistering six-under-par 29 to card a
seven-under 64 in the first of the PGA Tour's four lucrative
FedExCup playoff events.
In pursuit of his first victory on the U.S. circuit since
the 2008 PGA Championship, three-times major winner Harrington
piled up eight birdies and a lone bogey to finish a stroke in
front of Americans Nick Watney and Brian Harman.
Spaniard Sergio Garcia, who ended a four-year title drought
on the PGA Tour by winning the rain-delayed Wyndham Championship
on Monday, was among a group of four on 66 while FedExCup points
leader Woods opened with a 68 and McIlroy a 69.
Harrington, who also has one eye this week on earning a late
call-up for the European Ryder Cup team, was delighted with his
putting on the challenging, 7,468-yard Bethpage Black layout.
"I've been playing well for quite a while, but this is the
best I've putted, the best I've struck my putts, the best I've
rolled the ball for a long period of time," the 40-year-old
Irishman told reporters after taking only 26 putts.
"We had super conditions today. Bethpage is a big, strong
golf course, and we got it on a very calm day, which was in our
favour."
Harrington conceded he had learned a valuable lesson about
the scoring possibilities at a venue which has staged two U.S.
Opens from his American playing partner Troy Matteson, who
eagled the fourth hole.
"Wow, an eagle! Imagine making an eagle at a U.S. Open,"
smiled Harrington. "If anything, it really helped me because I
could see that, 'Hey, this wasn't a U.S. Open, there were
birdies to be made.'
"So you have to get out of that mindset because level par
isn't winning the tournament this week. It isn't a U.S. Open,"
added the Irishman, who won The Barclays at Westchester in 2005
and tied for second at Liberty National in 2009.
SIZZLING FORM
Harrington hopes his sizzling form at Bethpage will help him
earn one of two wildcard picks by European Ryder Cup captain
Jose Maria Olazabal on Monday, though he accepts he is on the
outside looking in.
"I'm sure if I went and had a look at the odds, I would be a
long-shot to make the team," the Irishman said. Olazabal later
told reporters at the European Tour's Johnnie Walker
Championship in Scotland that Harrington would have to "at least
win" at Bethpage to get picked.
Woods, the only triple winner on the 2012 PGA Tour,
expressed mixed views about his round after failing to make the
most of soft, receptive conditions on a benign morning.
"I didn't quite hit the ball as well as I would like," said
the 14-times major winner who was followed by huge crowds as he
launched his title bid in the company of world number one
McIlroy and 2007 Masters champion Zach Johnson.
"I'm going to do some work this afternoon and work on a
couple things that I know I need to shore up for tomorrow. But
I'm very pleased with the way I putted. I putted great today."
Woods, who totaled 28 putts, ended the round level with
fellow Americans Johnson and four-times major winner Phil
Mickelson, British Open champion Ernie Els of South Africa and
former world number one Luke Donald of England.
Northern Irishman McIlroy, who clinched his second major
title with a stunning eight-shot victory at the PGA Championship
earlier this month, was satisfied with his 69, despite losing
momentum after the turn.
"It was good," the 23-year-old said after mixing five
birdies with three bogeys. "I thought I played really solid,
especially starting off, three under through six.
"Got a little quiet around the middle of the round, and my
short game let me down a couple of times. It definitely could
have been a few shots better, but I'm happy with how I played."
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Frank Pingue)