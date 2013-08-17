GREENSBORO, North Carolina Aug 17 Patrick Reed bogeyed the final hole to slip back into a tie for the lead with John Huh after the third round at the Wyndham Championship on Saturday.

On a day when there was little movement among the leading pack, Reed carded a reasonable one-over-par 71 in intermittent rain at soggy Sedgefield Country Club.

He missed a 10-foot putt at the last, while Huh holed out from almost the same distance to salvage par. Earlier, Huh made just about the worst possible start with a triple bogey at the second hole.

Reed and Huh are at 10-under 200, one stroke ahead of Zach Johnson(66), Bob Estes (68) and Jordan Spieth (70).

Former Masters champion Johnson made the biggest move, reeling off five birdies before bogeying the final hole, the only blemish on his card, for a 66, equal to the day's best score.

Eight players are within two strokes of the lead.

Less than an hour of play was possible Saturday morning before persistent rain rendered the course unplayable shortly after 8am ET (12:00 GMT).

Competition resumed three hours later and despite more rain, officials deemed the course playable and the round was completed.

The lift, clean and place rule was invoked, allowing players to take preferred lies from the fairways. (Reporting By Simon Evans,)