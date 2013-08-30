UPDATE 1-Golf-Johnson wins in Mexico to cement world number one ranking
March 5 Dustin Johnson started his reign as world number one in the best possible way by winning the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City on Sunday.
NORTON, Massachusetts Aug 30 American Phil Mickelson made an electric start to the Deutsche Bank Championship on Friday reaching the turn at TPC Boston at seven-under par.
The British Open champion, starting on the 10th tee, birdied every hole except the par-four 12th and 13th as he took just 28 strokes on his opening nine holes of the tournament.
Mickelson, the world number three, was grouped with Adam Scott and Tiger Woods, ranked second and first in the world and he set the perfect tone with a 19 foot putt for birdie on his first hole.
The left-hander's faultless golf gave him a five stroke advantage over Woods by the turn and his closest challenger in the early groups was Harris English who was four under after his opening nine holes. (Editing by Steve Keating)
March 5 Dustin Johnson started his reign as world number one in the best possible way by winning the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City on Sunday.
March 5 (Gracenote) - Scores from the WGC-Mexico Championship at the par-71 course on Sunday in Mexico City -14 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 70 66 66 68 -13 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 69 70 66 66 -12 Ross Fisher (Britain) 67 68 72 65 Jon Rahm (Spain) 67 70 67 68 -11 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 69 66 66 72 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 68 69 68 68 -10 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 68 65 70 71 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 67 68 68
March 5 Dustin Johnson surrendered a big lead before cementing his world number one ranking with a one-stroke victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City on Sunday.