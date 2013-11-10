Nov 10 Chris Kirk made a clutch 10-foot birdie at the 17th hole to secure to a one-shot victory at the $5.5 million McGladrey Classic in Georgia on Sunday.

The Georgia native took advantage of Briny Baird's bogey at the final hole, making a tap-in par to secure his second victory on the PGA Tour.

He carded a 66 to finish at 14-under-par 266, while fellow American Baird (67) and South African Tim Clark (62) tied for second on 13-under at the Seaside Course on Sea Island.

Kirk, 28, collects $990,000 and an invitation to next year's Masters.

"It's unbelievable to be here at Sea Island, at my home," he told Golf Channel. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Tokyo, editing by Gene Cherry)