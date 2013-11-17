Nov 17 A steady finish by Harris English coupled with a late stumble by Swede Robert Karlsson helped lift the American to a four-stroke victory at the $6 million OHL Classic at Mayakoba on Sunday.

English closed with a six-under-par 65 at the El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, to cruise to his second PGA Tour victory following his breakthrough win at the St. Jude Classic in Tennessee in June.

The 24-year-old English bogeyed the par-four second, birdied seven of his next 11 holes and then closed the tournament with five consecutive pars for a 21-under 263 total and a $1.08 million payday.

Fellow American Brian Stuard (67) claimed second place at 17 under, while compatriots Jason Bohn (68) and Chris Stroud (68) and South African Rory Sabbatini (70) were a further shot back.

Karlsson, who led by a stroke at the turn, sent drives into jungle hazards at the 12th and 13th holes for successive bogeys and then double-bogeyed 14 to fall out of contention and hand a big lead to English.

The Swede finished tied for sixth at 15 under. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Tokyo; Editing by Frank Pingue)