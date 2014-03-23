Golf-Woods "trying everything" to be fit for Masters
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
March 23 Adam Scott played a poor front nine to fall into a tie with American Matt Every halfway through the final round at the $6.2 million Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Sunday.
Australian Scott teed off with a three-shot advantage, but the Masters champion struggled early in a testing breeze at Bay Hill in Orlando.
Three bogeys in the first seven holes were balanced by only one birdie as he slipped to 13 under par after nine holes.
Scott, normally a majestic driver, made a bogey right off the bat at the par-four first and hit an uncharacteristic poor tee shot into the lake left of the third fairway for another bogey.
Every, meanwhile, made an unlikely birdie at the par-four ninth, where his drive rolled for nearly 100 yards adjacent to the cart path left of the fairway, leaving him a short second shot which he punched to 15 feet before holing his putt.
Every followed up with another lengthy birdie at the par-four 10th to join Scott, one stroke ahead of American Jason Kokrak (10 holes).
Scott, who will defend his Masters title from April 10-13, will arrive at Augusta as the new world number one if he wins this week.
(Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Gene Cherry)
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.
March 20 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.67 2. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.12 3. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.03 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.28 5. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.03 6. (6) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.02 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.58 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.54 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.32 10. (10) Sergio Garci