March 23 Adam Scott played a poor front nine to fall into a tie with American Matt Every halfway through the final round at the $6.2 million Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Sunday.

Australian Scott teed off with a three-shot advantage, but the Masters champion struggled early in a testing breeze at Bay Hill in Orlando.

Three bogeys in the first seven holes were balanced by only one birdie as he slipped to 13 under par after nine holes.

Scott, normally a majestic driver, made a bogey right off the bat at the par-four first and hit an uncharacteristic poor tee shot into the lake left of the third fairway for another bogey.

Every, meanwhile, made an unlikely birdie at the par-four ninth, where his drive rolled for nearly 100 yards adjacent to the cart path left of the fairway, leaving him a short second shot which he punched to 15 feet before holing his putt.

Every followed up with another lengthy birdie at the par-four 10th to join Scott, one stroke ahead of American Jason Kokrak (10 holes).

Scott, who will defend his Masters title from April 10-13, will arrive at Augusta as the new world number one if he wins this week.

