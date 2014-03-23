Golf-Woods "trying everything" to be fit for Masters
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
(End of round update)
March 23 American Matt Every clinched his first PGA Tour victory in dramatic fashion when he surged past a faltering Adam Scott to win the $6.2 million Arnold Palmer Invitational by one stroke in Florida on Sunday.
Every started the final round four strokes behind Scott, but charged to the front with four birdies in a sizzling five-hole stretch around the turn at Bay Hill in Orlando as Scott faded to finish third.
The 30-year-old Every built a three-shot lead and had the luxury of bogeying the 16th and 18th holes.
He shot a 70 to finish at 13-under-par 275, while fellow American Keegan Bradley missed a long birdie attempt at the last that would have forced a playoff.
Bradley (72) finished second on 12 under, with Scott (76) a shot further behind.
World number two Scott, in his final start before defending his Masters title, had a chance to tie at the 16th hole, only to make a three-putt par.
(Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Gene Cherry)
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.
March 20 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.67 2. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.12 3. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.03 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.28 5. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.03 6. (6) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.02 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.58 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.54 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.32 10. (10) Sergio Garci