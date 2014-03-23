(End of round update)

March 23 American Matt Every clinched his first PGA Tour victory in dramatic fashion when he surged past a faltering Adam Scott to win the $6.2 million Arnold Palmer Invitational by one stroke in Florida on Sunday.

Every started the final round four strokes behind Scott, but charged to the front with four birdies in a sizzling five-hole stretch around the turn at Bay Hill in Orlando as Scott faded to finish third.

The 30-year-old Every built a three-shot lead and had the luxury of bogeying the 16th and 18th holes.

He shot a 70 to finish at 13-under-par 275, while fellow American Keegan Bradley missed a long birdie attempt at the last that would have forced a playoff.

Bradley (72) finished second on 12 under, with Scott (76) a shot further behind.

World number two Scott, in his final start before defending his Masters title, had a chance to tie at the 16th hole, only to make a three-putt par.

(Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Gene Cherry)