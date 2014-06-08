June 8 Ben Crane carded a 69 but saw his lead trimmed to three shots after the third round at the weather-plagued FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis on Sunday.

Crane led with a 13-under-par 197 total at the TPC Southwind but fellow American Troy Merritt shot 67 to move into second place on 10-under, with countryman Brian Harman (67) another shot back.

The third round resumed at the crack of dawn after thunderstorms over the previous three days put the event way behind schedule.

Crane, who resumed at the par-four seventh, made a perfect start by chipping in for birdie with his first shot of the day.

But that was his only birdie of the morning as he stalled enough to let his rivals stay within striking distance.

The final round started even before the whole field had completed the third round, as officials sought to get the event finished on Sunday.

The U.S. Open starts at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina on Thursday, and many players are keen to get there as soon as possible. (Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina. Editing by Steve Tongue.)