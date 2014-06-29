Golf-Tiger a hit with fans at New York book signing
NEW YORK, March 20 Tiger Woods has been largely absent from the golf circuit for nearly two years due to nagging back problems but the 14-times major champion can still draw a crowd.
(updates at end of playoff)
June 29 Englishman Justin Rose parred the first extra hole to win the Quicken Loans National in Maryland on Sunday.
Rose tapped in from one foot to edge Shawn Stefani in a playoff after the American found a water hazard with his second shot at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda.
Rose and Stefani both carded 70s in the final round to finish regulation locked at four-under-par 280, one stroke ahead of Americans Charley Hoffman and Ben Martin.
It is the sixth PGA Tour victory for 33-year-old Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open champion.
Third round leader Patrick Reed shot 77 on the difficult course to finish four strokes behind, tied for 11th.
(Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.