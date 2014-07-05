UPDATE 1-Golf-Muirfield back in Open contention as it votes to let women join
* Result welcomed by Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon (Adds reaction)
July 5 Billy Hurley III moved closer to his first PGA Tour victory when he extended his lead to two strokes over Angel Cabrera after the third round at The Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia on Saturday.
American Hurley carded a tidy three-under-par 67 in delightful conditions on Greenbrier's Old White course in White Sulphur Springs.
He posted a 12-under 198 total, while two-time major champion Cabrera, of Argentina, carded a 64 to move into second place on 10-under.
American Kevin Chappell (69) was alone in third place at nine-under, while seven others trailed Hurley by four strokes.
"Played nicely today and look forward to doing it again tomorrow," Hurley told CBS television.
"I've been working for a long time to win on the PGA Tour. Hopefully I can get it done tomorrow." (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry)
* Result welcomed by Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon (Adds reaction)
LONDON, March 14 Muirfield golf club voted on Tuesday to admit women members, scrapping the all-male policy that led to the historic Scottish course being stripped of its eligibility to host Britain's Open championship.
March 13 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.81 2. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.16 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.11 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.36 5. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.18 6. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.05 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.64 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.52 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.39 10. (10) Sergio Garci