July 5 Billy Hurley III moved closer to his first PGA Tour victory when he extended his lead to two strokes over Angel Cabrera after the third round at The Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia on Saturday.

American Hurley carded a tidy three-under-par 67 in delightful conditions on Greenbrier's Old White course in White Sulphur Springs.

He posted a 12-under 198 total, while two-time major champion Cabrera, of Argentina, carded a 64 to move into second place on 10-under.

American Kevin Chappell (69) was alone in third place at nine-under, while seven others trailed Hurley by four strokes.

"Played nicely today and look forward to doing it again tomorrow," Hurley told CBS television.

"I've been working for a long time to win on the PGA Tour. Hopefully I can get it done tomorrow." (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry)