Golf-Woods "trying everything" to be fit for Masters
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
July 12 Journeyman Brian Harman made two eagles on his way to a one-stroke lead after the third round at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, on Saturday.
Despite a bogey at the final hole, Harman carded a 65 to set the pace at 17-under-par 196 at TPC Deere Run.
Fellow American Steve Stricker shot a 64 to move into second place on 16-under, with compatriot Scott Brown two strokes behind after a 61, the best round of the day.
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry)
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.
March 20 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.67 2. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.12 3. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.03 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.28 5. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.03 6. (6) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.02 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.58 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.54 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.32 10. (10) Sergio Garci