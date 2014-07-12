July 12 Journeyman Brian Harman made two eagles on his way to a one-stroke lead after the third round at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, on Saturday.

Despite a bogey at the final hole, Harman carded a 65 to set the pace at 17-under-par 196 at TPC Deere Run.

Fellow American Steve Stricker shot a 64 to move into second place on 16-under, with compatriot Scott Brown two strokes behind after a 61, the best round of the day.

