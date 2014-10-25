Golf-No ratings disaster if Woods misses Masters, say experts
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
Oct 25 Will MacKenzie produced a roller-coaster, birdie-bogey-birdie finish to share the lead with fellow American Andrew Svoboda after the third round of the $5.6 million McGladrey Classic at Sea Island in Georgia on Saturday.
MacKenzie, who had delivered the shot of the day with a spectacular ace at the par-three sixth, fired a five-under-par 65 in ideal scoring conditions on the Seaside Course to post a 12-under total of 198.
In pursuit of his third career victory on the PGA Tour, the 40-year-old from North Carolina ended the round with a flourish by draining a monster putt from 44 feet at the par-four last.
That left him in a tie at the top with journeyman Svoboda, who birdied three of the last six holes for a 66.
Fellow American Russell Henley, the overnight leader who is also seeking a third win on the U.S. circuit, was alone in third at 11 under after carding a 68 that included three birdies and a lone bogey. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles, editing by Gene Cherry)
March 17 The Asian Tour will return to China for the first time since 2008 with up to four new events planned in 2017 in a "game changer" partnership with the China Golf Association, the continental body said on Friday.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea March 17 Olympic chief Thomas Bach hopes the golf club hosting the men's and women's tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will change its policy and allow equal rights to women but underlined the IOC's stance it would seek another venue if it failed to do so.