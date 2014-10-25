Oct 25 Will MacKenzie produced a roller-coaster, birdie-bogey-birdie finish to share the lead with fellow American Andrew Svoboda after the third round of the $5.6 million McGladrey Classic at Sea Island in Georgia on Saturday.

MacKenzie, who had delivered the shot of the day with a spectacular ace at the par-three sixth, fired a five-under-par 65 in ideal scoring conditions on the Seaside Course to post a 12-under total of 198.

In pursuit of his third career victory on the PGA Tour, the 40-year-old from North Carolina ended the round with a flourish by draining a monster putt from 44 feet at the par-four last.

That left him in a tie at the top with journeyman Svoboda, who birdied three of the last six holes for a 66.

Fellow American Russell Henley, the overnight leader who is also seeking a third win on the U.S. circuit, was alone in third at 11 under after carding a 68 that included three birdies and a lone bogey. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles, editing by Gene Cherry)