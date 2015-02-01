Feb 1 Well-traveled American Brooks Koepka used an eagle-three at the 15th hole to jump ahead of a crowded leaderboard and win the Waste Management Phoenix Open by one stroke on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory.

The 24-year-old Koepka, who broke into professional golf in Europe, rolled in a 51-foot putt from short of the green at the par-five 15th to vault over four players.

Koepka, ranked 33rd in the world, carded a five-under-par 66 for a total of 15-under-par 269.

Masters champion Bubba Watson (65), 22-year-old Japanese Hideki Matsuyama (67) and American Ryan Palmer (66) tied for second.

Scotsman Martin Laird, the 54-hole leader, was tied with Koepka until he bogeyed the driveable par-four 17th with his first three-putt after going 95 consecutive holes without one.

Laird then found water with his drive at 18 and took a double-bogey to register a 72 for 12-under, a total shared by Spanish amateur Jon Rahm, who closed with a 68.

The self-assured Koepka claimed his first European Tour victory at the Turkish Airlines event in November after winning four times on the European Challenge Tour.

