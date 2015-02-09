LA JOLLA, California Feb 8 Australian Jason Day clinched the Farmers Insurance Open in a four-man sudden-death playoff, outlasting J.B. Holmes and defending champion Scott Stallings and Harris English at Torrey Pines on Sunday.

Day claimed his third U.S. PGA Tour victory and is projected to move to world number four, becoming Australia's top-ranked golfer by pushing Adam Scott to number five.

Day completed the win with a tap-in par-putt on the par three 16th hole, the scene of a 50-foot birdie in regulation, when Holmes made bogey.

"It sounds good to be the champion," said Day, winner of the 2010 Byron Nelson and 2014 WGC Match Play tournaments.

"It is an amazing feeling. I just kept visualising myself holding the trophy. I'm really proud of myself." (Editing by Gene Cherry)