MIAMI, March 8 A red-hot Bubba Watson turned a five-shot deficit into a two-stroke lead in the blink of an eye at the WGC-Cadillac Championship while overnight leader J.B. Holmes was fading midway through the final round on Sunday.

The Masters champion birdied three of his first four holes at Trump National Doral while American Holmes, a three-times PGA Tour winner, bogeyed the third and fifth holes on the daunting Blue Monster course to relinquish the outright lead.

Watson, a runner-up at Doral twice in the last three years, then birdied the par-four seventh hole to take over atop the leaderboard before two consecutive pars got him to the turn at four-under 32 for a 10-under total 210.

Holmes, who showed none of the form that earned him the lead after each of the first three rounds at Doral, had another bogey at the sixth hole before settling down with a trio of pars to sit alone in second after reaching the turn in three-over 39.

American Dustin Johnson, who was tied with compatriot Watson at the start of the final round, mixed two birdies with a bogey in his first nine holes and was alone in third place, three shots off the pace.

Australian Adam Scott and South African Louis Oosthuizen were tied in fourth place, five shots off the lead. (Editing by Frank Pingue)