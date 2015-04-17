April 17 Jordan Spieth shook off the Masters hangover that hounded him during his opening round by firing a nine-under 62 on Friday to stand two shots off the pace early in the second round of the RBC Heritage in South Carolina.

The 21-year-old Texan had four birdies on his first nine after teeing off at 10, and another five after the turn in a flawless round at Hilton Head Island that put him six under par for the tournament, two behind playing partner Matt Kuchar.

Spieth, who tied the Masters scoring record by winning at Augusta with an 18-under-par total five days ago, had what he called an "off day" on Thursday when he shot a three-over 74 that left him a distant eight strokes off the lead.

It had been his first round of competitive golf since returning from a whirlwind victory tour of New York media outlets following his Augusta triumph.

Defending champion Kuchar shot a 66 for an eight-under total of 134, one stroke ahead of 2013 winner Graeme McDowell (69) of Northern Ireland.

Joining Spieth in a group at six-under was South African Louis Oosthuizen (67) and Americans Morgan Hoffman (68) and Matt Every (70). (Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)