July 11 Jordan Spieth charged into the lead with a stunning finish to his third round at the John Deere Classic on Saturday.

Masters and U.S. Open champion Spieth played the final three holes in four-under as he finished birdie, eagle, birdie at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

He holed out with a wedge from 107 yards at the par-five 17th, before running in a 15-foot birdie at the last for a 10-under-par 61.

Despite wayward driving down the stretch, Spieth used brilliant iron play and a hot putter for his PGA Tour career best score to move to a 17-under 196 total, two strokes ahead of New Zealand's Danny Lee, who shot a nine-under 62.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)