Golf-Woods says will miss Masters due to back issues
March 31 Tiger Woods will miss the April 6-9 U.S. Masters due to a troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.
July 11 Jordan Spieth charged into the lead with a stunning finish to his third round at the John Deere Classic on Saturday.
Masters and U.S. Open champion Spieth played the final three holes in four-under as he finished birdie, eagle, birdie at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
He holed out with a wedge from 107 yards at the par-five 17th, before running in a 15-foot birdie at the last for a 10-under-par 61.
Despite wayward driving down the stretch, Spieth used brilliant iron play and a hot putter for his PGA Tour career best score to move to a 17-under 196 total, two strokes ahead of New Zealand's Danny Lee, who shot a nine-under 62.
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
March 31 Tiger Woods will miss the April 6-9 U.S. Masters due to a troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.
March 30 Rickie Fowler, with one eye on Augusta, turned the other eye to the task at hand, coping with a number of "mud balls" to surge into the first round lead at the Shell Houston Open in Texas on Thursday.