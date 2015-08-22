GREENSBORO, North Carolina Aug 22 Tiger Woods, seeking his first PGA Tour win in two years, was locked in a three-way tie for the lead halfway through his third round at the Wyndham Championship on Saturday.

Woods, the overnight co-leader with PGA Tour rookie Tom Hoge, played conservatively on the front nine of the short Sedgefield course, opting to use an iron for most tee shots.

He picked up two birdies, a 10-footer at the first hole and a two-putt at the par-five fifth, to improve to 13-under at the turn.

Woods, seeking his first victory since the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in August 2013 as he works his way back from back surgery and a swing revamp, headed to the back nine tied with Swede Jonas Blixt (62) and fellow American Jason Gore, who was six-under for the day after 14 holes.

Eight others were within two strokes, including Hoge who was even after 10 holes.

Woods, 39, needs a win here qualify for the lucrtative FedExCup playoffs that start next week. (Editing by Frank Pingue)