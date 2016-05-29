May 28 Jordan Spieth charged into the lead despite a stumble at the final hole of the third round at the Colonial tournament in Texas on Saturday.

The world number two hit an errant tee shot in the left rough at the par-four 18th and made bogey for a five-under-par 65 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.

He posted a 12-under 198 total for a one-shot lead over fellow Americans Ryan Palmer (66) and Webb Simpson (67).

Spieth hopes to win for the eighth time on the PGA Tour, first time in his home state of Texas and first time since his back-nine collapse at the Masters last month.

"I feel really good about my game, all parts of it," Spieth told reporters.

"I'm going to need to stick to the basics, especially my posture, and be really disciplined with my set-up and alignment and then make confident swings, knowing we've hit good shots all week.

"Hopefully, the putter stays hot as well."

In his six-birdie round, Spieth hit only four fairways but scrambled with a solid short game, including a chip-in birdie from 30 feet at the 11th.

Palmer, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, most recently in 2010, birdied four of the final 10 holes to close in on Spieth.

"I fought the speed on my putts all day," Palmer said. "Fortunately I had some shorter putts down the stretch and I stayed patient."

Palmer is a Colonial member and a good friend of Spieth's. The two often play practice rounds together and will be paired in the final round on Sunday.

"It will be a fun dynamic," Spieth said.

"It will be cool because as a member he'll have a ton of support and we've had tons of support all week."

Americans Harris English (64), Kyle Reifers (67) and Martin Piller (68) were tied for fourth, two shots behind Spieth. (Reporting by Tim Wharnsby in Toronoto; Editing by Andrew Both)